Munich: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Indian community members in Germany on Sunday during which he underlined the strong momentum of relations between the two countries.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference 2022, met the community members before concluding his visit to Germany.

"Wonderful to see the community turnout on a cold Sunday Munich morning. Their feelings for India were so heart warming. Shared with them the confident national mood. And underlined the strong momentum of India-Germany relations, he tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar held a constructive meeting with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and discussed the respective development partnership outlook.

"We share a commitment to promoting green growth and clean tech," he said. Jaishankar also held talks with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner.

"A good meeting with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner. Useful review of global developments," he tweeted.

From Germany, Jaishankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

