New Delhi: After a meeting with Russia's Sergey Lavrov, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Friday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G 20 Foreign Ministers meeting. "Continued the conversation with @SecBlinken on global and regional issues, this time at Bali #G20FMM. Our relationship today allows us to approach a range of challenges with greater understanding and openness", tweeted Jaishankar after the meeting.

Earlier today, Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Bali G20 FMM. Both the leaders discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on contemporary regional and international issues including the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Secretary Blinken reiterated India-US collective efforts to address the implications of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Also Read: G20 events will be organised across country under India's presidency: MEA

"Met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. SJaishankar today to discuss how we can further strengthen our bilateral partnership as well as collective efforts to address the implications of Russia’s war against Ukraine", Blinken said in a tweet. "We are committed to working through multilateral organizations to advance shared interests while countering global economic instability and food and energy insecurity, which have been exacerbated by Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine", he added.

The G20 meeting in Indonesia is witnessing the participation of top envoys from the United States and Russia and other countries, their first gathering since the outbreak of war in Ukraine. US and Russia are in a tussle over the Ukraine conflict and earlier today, the Russian Foreign minister told the media in Bali that he would not chase after the US for talks after Antony Blinken refused to meet him for talks in Bali.