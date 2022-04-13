New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that for India-US ties to grow, the young Americans must have a better understanding of India and the world.

During his interaction with the students at Howard University in Washington DC, Jaishankar said, “For our ties to grow, it is equally necessary that there is a better understanding of India and the world on the part of young Americans. Your appreciation of a civilizational state and a fellow democratic polity that is daily overcoming enormous odds is essential. After all, we are natural partners only when our people have a strong sense of connection."

"The (India-US) relationship has undergone a real transformation in the last two decades. Whether it is our strategic and security cooperation or our economic or technology partnerships, it is making its weight increasingly felt in world affairs," Jaishankar added.

The EAM pointed out that a key driver of this change has been its human element. “The 4.4 million Indian diaspora has defined our image in this society and helped forge relationships that are an enormous source of strength for us in our work. At its centre are students, academics, researchers, and professionals who have contributed to America’s progress even as they remained a bridge between our two societies”, he said.

"And that is why Secretary Blinken and I were especially pleased yesterday to launch the Working Group on Education and Skill Development that he spoke about. It will enable us to explore a range of opportunities that exist in the field of education, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship," he said. Jaishankar noted that the most powerful symbol of the India-US connection is the inspirational bond between Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr that Secretary Blinken also spoke about.

"And that bond was forged through the relationship, which was built by Howard Thurman, the Dean of the Chapel, and later by Dr William Stewart Nelson, the Dean of the School of Religion. It is also fitting that this University hosted in September last year the Gandhi-King Lecture which was delivered by Ambassador Sandhu here and is currently celebrating the India-Howard year. But Howard University is not just a part of our shared past; it is very much part of the future that awaits us," Jaishankar pointed out.

According to Jaishankar, policymakers in both countries are sharply aware of the immense difference that educational collaboration can make. "On the Indian side, India’s 2020 National Education Policy contemplates, indeed prioritizes, international cooperation in education. At the American end, we recognize the renewed focus on the STEM sector, including in activities that a group, which we are both parts of, called the Quad. The Quad, amongst its many activities, is focused on STEM fellowships. I know that my colleague Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is looking forward to engaging more intensively in developing this important facet of our relationship," he added. In his remarks, Blinken said that the US-India strategic partnership, he is convinced, is crucial and essential for addressing the problems of the 21st century.

