New Delhi: EAM Jaishankar on Friday handed over the 12th consignment of medical supplies to the Government of Bhutan and reiterated that India will continue to stand resolutely by Bhutan's side through a post-COVID sustainable recovery which is the country's current focus.

He also virtually launched three projects assisted by the Government of India and dedicated them to the people of Bhutan and said that it is heartening to know that the projects were completed within these last two years, despite the logistical challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

During the e-inaugurations in Bhutan, the External Affairs said, "India’s development cooperation paradigm is unique, prompted as much by economic impulse as by moral principles and emotional bonds.

It is also my honor to hand over the 12th consignment of medical supplies to Bhutan, as a gift from the Government and people of India to the Government and people of Bhutan. We will continue to stand resolutely by your side through a post-COVID sustainable recovery which is your current focus", he added.

Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar called on Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering. The leaders exchanged views on current global and regional developments that impact all. Jaishankar also apprised him of the progress in the bilateral cooperation, including the India-Bhutan development partnership.

He said that the gathering today and his visit are a testimony to the friendship that both the nations have displayed the kind of solidarity that both sides have done in these times.

Jaishankar expressed satisfaction that the bilateral cooperation has continued to flourish even during this difficult period and noted that 'Given our long-standing ties and special bilateral partnership, Bhutan was the natural choice to be the first country to receive the Covishield vaccines under our Vaccine Maitri Initiative'. He reiterated that the relationship between India and Bhutan is based on a genuine concern for each other’s welfare and interests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often emphasized that Bhutan is a close friend and a privileged neighbor, the friendly people of Bhutan enjoy a special place in the hearts and minds of Indians. This relationship, rooted in history and yet forward-looking, always delivers!

Jaishankar emphasized that the traditional relations have grown in new sectors since the Prime Minister’s visit in 2019, in keeping with the wishes and aspirations of the Bhutanese people.

"In this vein, financial connectivity has touched new heights through the launch of the RuPay card and the BHIM app; our two countries are collaborating closely on STEM through the regular placement of Bhutanese youth in our IITs; we have successfully linked up the Start-Up systems of our two countries via structured workshops; through the National Knowledge Network & the Druk-REN connection and the e-Library project, we have opened up new vistas of education and knowledge sharing between our two countries", Jaishankar said during the handing over ceremony.

He also shared that the INDIA BHUTAN-SAT is due for launch into space shortly. He expressed confidence that these meetings will be fruitful and outcome-oriented, leading to further strengthening of our bilateral relations.

"All visits to Thimphu and Bhutan are always memorable, but, I think this one has a very special sense. I will return with a great sense of satisfaction that our partnership is as solid as it is special, that it always delivers results, especially in face of daunting challenges as we have experienced in the last two years and above all, it responds to the wishes, aspirations, and priorities of the people of Bhutan", he added.

The External Affairs Minister will be Bhutan’s first high-level visitor from abroad since March 2020, reflecting the great importance both countries attach to this bilateral relationship. During the visit, EAM also received an audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. Later, he is slated to meet his counterpart Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji.

India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterized by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding, said EAM.