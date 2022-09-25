Jaisalmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said he had 'no plans to go anywhere when asked about a possible shift in his CM position owing to his candidature in the upcoming Congress presidential elections.

Gehlot, a Congress veteran, and three-time Chief Minister observed that the party had provided him with ample opportunities in his four-decade stint and said he wanted to continue serving the people of Rajasthan.

"'Who is it after Nehru' is a question which was raised frequently in the past. As you see, there were several who took charge (of Congress) after him. Similarly, governments will continue to form and collapse in Rajasthan even in my absence. You don't need to worry about this, as we are quite focussed on this issue," Gehlot said while speaking to reporters.

"My wish is to not go anywhere. I would like to stay in Rajasthan, and not necessarily in the Chief Ministerial post either," he added. "The High Command is neutral in this regard. And whoever becomes the President has the responsibility to take the entire party forward with themselves," the CM further said.

He also stated that a one-line resolution noting all CLP (Congress Legislative Party) members placed their faith in the party president's decision was likely to be passed during the CLP meeting supposed to take place on Sunday evening. "This has been a party tradition, and we intend to continue this," he said.

Gehlot's comments came during his visit to the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer, near the Indo-Pak border, on Sunday. Upon reaching the holy shrine, the CM offered his respects to the deity and later paid tributes to soldiers killed in action in the border area.