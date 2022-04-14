Jaipur: Soon the coaching institutes of Jaipur will be having a new address in sector 16 of the Partap Nagar area in the city, as the Rajasthan Housing Board is developing a coaching hub to decongest the areas like Gopalpura Bypass Road and Barkat Nagar.

This development will be seen as a major relief for the traders and the local residents staying in the area since it has been their long-standing demand to shift the existing coaching centers to a new place as they have become a nuisance of sorts. The area has hundreds of coaching institutes and most of them don't have the parking space which usually creates traffic problems.

Hundreds of vehicles are parked on encroaching roads in the area. Many banks, clothing shops, malls, and other businesses have shown interest in the area but due to coaching centers, no contract is finalized, claimed locals.

As per the reports, under the first phase of the project five towers are being raised and 80 percent of the work is already been completed. The project has been developed on the 67,000 sqm land belonging to Rajasthan Housing Board in sector 16 of Partap Nagar, Haldighati road. Only 40 percent of the area will have construction, while 60 percent will be left open and the estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 319 crores.

Commissioner of Housing Board Pawan Arora said, "Work of the first phase is in its final phase and in next one or two-months project will be available for allotment, soon the date for inviting applications will be announced. Here space has been designed for coaching centers ranging in size from 500 sq ft to 6200 sq ft. 90 showrooms have also been set up outside the coaching hub whose auctioning will start soon, so that the same money can be used for developing the coaching hub."

