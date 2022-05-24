Jaipur: The flight operations at Delhi's Indhira Gandhi International airport resumed after 15 flights were diverted to various locations on Monday night due to bad weather. As many as fifteen flights were diverted at Delhi airport were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ahemdabad and Chandigarh due to bad weather in Delhi last night, reported a news agency.

As per the reports, because of the bad weather conditions plane carrying Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was not able to land at Jaipur Airport for an hour and then got diverted to Ahmedabad. While Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had returned from Jaipur Airport after waiting for hours.

Sachin Pilot was returning to Jaipur on Monday night with an Indigo flight number 6E-698, because of bad weather in Jaipur, the plane kept hovering in the sky after not getting landing clearance, Later the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad and landed there at 12:10 pm. Operations resumed after weather conditions get normal and then the flight landed at Jaipur airport at 2:45 pm with a delay of 5 hours.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also took another flight for Delhi on Tuesday morning at 6:40 am.

