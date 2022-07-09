Jaipur: Two people allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents here on Saturday, police said. Aman Baragta (22), a third-year MBBS student at Sawai Man Singh Medical College, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in the college hostel on Saturday morning, Assistant Sub-Inspector Vikram Singh of SMS Hospital police station said. He was from Himachal Pradesh.

No suicide note was recovered from the room. The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, Singh said. In another incident, a man aged around 35 years jumped from the third floor of a shopping mall in Jhotwara area of the city. The incident occurred on Saturday morning soon after the mall opened. The body has been shifted to the mortuary and efforts are being made for identification of the deceased, police added. (PTI)