Jaipur: The three persons arrested with around 12 kg of explosives on March 30 at Nimbahera in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district are being interrogated continuously at the ATS Headquarters amid tight security.

Apart from Rajasthan ATS, many security agencies including MP ATS, NIA, Central IB are also engaged in interrogating the trio. The explosive material recovered from them has been sent to the FSL and the Central Investigation Lab for investigation. Only after receiving the report, it will be clear what kind of explosive were the three terrorists carrying.

Security agencies have also nabbed three more people in the case including the kingpin Imran, associated with Al Sufa terrorist organization, who was arrested from Madhya Pradesh the following day. On Tuesday, the search operation lasted for two hours at the kingpin's farmhouse in Julwania, Madhya Pradesh. During the search, the ATS team seized the suspicious material filled in three sacks of manure from the farmhouse. The FSL investigation will reveal what exactly was in the sacks.

On March 30, during the blockade in Nimbahera of Chittorgarh, three terrorists Zubair, Altmas and Saifullah, who were traveling in the vehicle of MP number, were arrested with 12 kg of explosive material. At the same time, after the arrest of Imran, it is now being speculated that the other terrorists who were given the target of serial blasts in Jaipur will be arrested soon too.

