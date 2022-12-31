Jaipur: Children belonging to ragpickers have been receiving quality education from a school operating from a shanty colony in Jaipur city of Rajasthan; that too when the cost of education in private schools has gone up.

Social activist Anuj Srivastava who is running the school, said "We provide education to children in a fun-filled environment. The children are taught kite making and engaged in other extracurricular activities."

"The purpose of opening the school for children belonging to ragpickers' families was to bring them to the mainstream of life. Attaining good education will help them to achieve success. The education will help them to lead a good life," said Shrivastava.

As the Makar Sankranti festival is drawing closer, these children are being taught how to make a kite. Besides, learning lessons, the children of the school were asked to attend a month-long workshop for gaining skills in kite making.

After making kites, these children were then taken out for field training. Safety steps that were to be followed while flying kites were also taught to these children. Besides these colourful kites also carry slogans on safe driving as well as safety norms that people were supposed to follow while driving. "Avoid kite flying after 5 p.m." was also mentioned in the slogan. Besides warnings against the use of Chinese Manjha (kite flying thread) were also written on these kites.