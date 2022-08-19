Jaipur: A temple priest who attempted self-immolation after being allegedly harassed by the temple management committee in Murlipura area in Jaipur on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Friday. Four persons have been arrested in relation to the case.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Girraj Sharma self-immolated himself after spraying petrol on his body. They further revealed that he was taken to the SMS hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Doctors at the SMS hospital said that Sharma was brought there with 90 per cent burn injuries. Before his death, the victim in his police statement alleged that he was harassed by the Laxmi Narayan Mandir Committee members which forced him to take the extreme step.

Murlipura police station has registered a case against seven people on the basis of the statement of the victim. Police arrested four members of the temple committee, Dinesh Chandra, Moolchand Mann, Ramkishan Sharma, and Sanwarmal Agarwal late on Thursday night. Search is on for three other accused who are absconding in the case, police sources said.

Sharma's family alleged that the temple committee members were harassing him a lot for the last few days. His sister said that her brother had been serving the temple for a long time and recently she had come to tie Rakhi to him on Rakshabandhan too, but for some time he was troubled. The locals warned of an agitation if action is not taken against the accused.