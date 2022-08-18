Jaipur (Rajasthan): A priest named Giriraj Sharma, who was looking after the affairs of a temple in Jaipur city, on Thursday morning tried to immolate himself after sprinkling an inflammable substance on his body. The victim after sustaining serious burn injuries has been rushed to Sawai Mansingh Hospital for treatment, police said.

DCP Vandita Rana said the priest was entrusted with the task of taking care of the Laxmi Narayan temple situated in the Shankar Vihar Colony of the city. On Thursday morning, police received information that the priest attempted to immolate himself. After the receipt of the information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the priest with the help of local people. He was then rushed to the burn ward of the SMS Hospital.

Priest Girraj Sharma was looking after the affairs of the temple since 2002. There was some dispute between members of the temple committee and the priest. The members of the committee were planning to remove the priest. So, the victim was upset over the issue. He attempted to immolate himself on Thursday morning. Some persons have been detained for questioning. The condition of the priest was stated to be critical, police said.