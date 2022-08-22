Jaipur: The Jaipur Police Commissionerate Special Team on Saturday night raided a farm House situated in Sahipura in the Jaisinghpura Khor police station area, arresting 84 people including 13 women who were brought from other states for entertaining the guests in a liquor party organized in the area.

The officials have also confiscated over Rs 23 lakhs in cash and more than 100 liquor bottles were seized from the farmhouse, the venue of the party, police sources said. They further revealed that all the arrested are from Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

"Some key people among the arrested have been identified as Karnataka Police Inspector Anjaya, Bengaluru Tehsildar Srinath, and college professor KL Ramesh," police sources said. Speaking to media persons ACP Ajaypal Lamba said that the police were informed on Saturday about the liquor party to be organized at a farmhouse situated in Sahipura.

"We raided the place and arrested 84 people. Over Rs 23 lakhs were seized during the raid. Most of the people who attended the party were high with intoxicants. The place also had hookahs and women brought in for entertainment purposes," the ACP added.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the party was organized by a Delhi-based company, which rented a farmhouse for two days for gambling and casino. The crowd here included several high-profile faces who were involved in gambling. They had arrived in Jaipur from different states for the party and were to stay in the farmhouse for the next two days, ACP Lamba informed.

Event Manager Naresh Malhotra, his son Manvesh, farmhouse Manager Mohit Soni along with party organizer Manish Sharma have been booked under sections of Human Trafficking. Some of the arrested also revealed during interrogation that the farmhouse manager Mohit Soni has charged up to Rs 2 lakhs for two to three days' stay, gambling, and other arrangements.