Jaipur: Eight days after they gave birth at a local hospital in Jaipur, the two women finally breathed a sigh of relief as DNA reports confirmed the identities of their babies resolving the blooper the hospital authorities had made while tagging the newborns.

On September 1, 25-year-old Reshma, a resident of Ghat Gate in Jaipur was informed by the women's hospital located at Sanganeri Gate that she had delivered a baby boy whereas Nisha, a 26-year-old resident of the same area was told that a baby girl was born to her. After three days on September 3, the two mothers were called by the hospital authorities to come along with their babies for an 'urgent medical examination'.

When the two women rushed to the hospital along with their families, they were shocked to know that the hospital had mistakenly swapped the babies at the time of birth. The agitated parents created a ruckus following which the hospital administration had to call the police to control the situation. The two mothers along with the two newborns were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. Following it, the hospital authorities took the route of DNA testing to confirm the identities of the newborns.

Also read: TN: School girl leaves stillborn in school toilet after giving birth all by herself

On Saturday, the DNA reports revealed that Nisha was the mother of the baby boy while Reshma had delivered the baby girl. The two mothers told the media that even though they were feeding someone else's baby for three days (1-3 September), they treated the babies as their own.