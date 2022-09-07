Jaipur (Rajasthan): Parents of two newborns at the Sanganeri Gate Women's Hospital in Jaipur created a ruckus after the hospital authorities created confusion about the genders of their children. Two children -- a girl and a boy -- born on the same day were initially exchanged and then given back to their real parents by the hospital authorities. However, both couples are now claiming that the male child is theirs while nobody is ready to accept the female newborn, thereby creating a problem for the hospital authorities.

After the birth of the two children on September 1, the hospital authorities informed a woman named Reshma that she gave birth to a male child and another woman Nisha that she had delivered a female child. However, they later switched their claims putting both the mothers at their wit's end. None of the women's families are now ready to accept the female child, claiming the male child to be theirs. The relatives of both the couples also reached the hospital to express their rage at the hospital administration, thereby creating a ruckus at the premises.

A relative of Nisha said, "We were assured by the hospital administration that Nisha has given birth to a male child. Later, the hospital authorities were delaying the process of handing over the child in the name of a DNA test. The DNA test is yet to come. We will seek justice and knock on the doors of higher-ups to take possession of the male child. We want our baby boy handed over to our family." Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nisha with folded hands, said, "I just want my child to be handed over to me," without specifying the gender of the child.

On the other hand, the kin of Reshma said, "After the delivery of the newborn, our statement was recorded in front of a camera stating Reshma has given birth to a male child. Now, the hospital administration is saying that Reshma has given birth to the girl child."

Reshma said, "Two doctors of the hospital assured me that I had given birth to a male child. The paperwork regarding the birth of a child was processed. But after three days, on September 3, I was told that I gave birth to a girl child. I am sure that I gave birth to a baby boy. I may please be given my male child immediately."