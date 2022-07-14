Jaipur (Rajasthan): A woman who was subjected to physical and sexual assault by her drunkard husband, regularly, somehow, managed to free herself from his clutches and went to her parent's place. Where the victim woman narrated her ordeal to parents. The demonic behavior of the accused became all the more prominent when he began partying with his friends at the home. The victim was asked to serve liquor to the accused's friends. She was assaulted on several occasions for her refusals. On June 28, as usual, the liquor party was organised at the accused's house and the victim was asked to serve liquor. Again under the influence of the liquor, the accused spoke filthy language to her and also thrashed and sexually abused her in front of his friends. The accused then handed over the victim to his friends. The accused's friends took turns and raped her..

Sanganer Station House Officer (SHO) Hari Singh while confirming the incident said, "The victim woman was married to the accused, who is the resident of Sheopur Road. After her marriage, she learnt that she married to a habitual drunkard. The accused husband often picked up fights with her wife and after some time he began holding liquor parties with his friends at the home." "The victim's kin on several occasions advised the accused to shun bad habits. But, he was not paying heed to their warnings. The victim woman has lodged a case in which she stated that she was gang-raped by her husband and his friends. After registering the case, a search has been going on to arrest the culprits," said the SHO.