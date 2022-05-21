Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was awarded a one-year jail term in a road rage case by the Supreme Court, on Friday evening, surrendered before the Patiala court. The Congress leader was taken for mandatory medical examination and thereafter sent to Patiala Central jail. After lodging into barrack number 10 of the Patiala Central Jail, Navjot Sidhu was allotted prisoner number 241383 tag. He was lodged in Barrack No. 10, along with other eight prisoners, serving murder sentences.

Sidhu's barrack is around 500 metres away from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia's cell, who has also been incarcerated in the same jail in another case. Sidhu was provided two turbans, a blanket, a bed, three underpants, two towels, a mosquito net, a copy-pen, a pair of shoes, two-bed sheets, two pillows and four pyjamas by the jail authorities.

Besides, he was also allotted a cupboard, along with a chair table. Sidhu will have to don a prisoner's uniform while staying inside the jail. At around 7.15 pm on Friday, the prisoners were served dal roti (pulses and chapattis) as per the jail manual, but Sidhu didn't take food citing being allergic to wheat, said sources. Sidhu will have to spend four months in jail without any relief. After this parole will be granted to him based on his behaviour, added the source.