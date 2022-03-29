Patiala: Jailed Akali leader Bikram Majithia on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the drugs case against him, over a week after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. Majithia, who is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail, has filed a petition in the apex court in this regard. He was booked under various Sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021, in connection with an alleged drugs racket probe. He had later sought anticipatory bail, which was quashed first by the Mohali court and also by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, however, had recently provided Majithia an interim relief for letting him contest the Punjab elections at the time, albeit with a direction to surrender before the court. Majithia then surrendered in a Mohali court on February 24 this year from where he was sent to prison. He then sought regular bail, but could not get it due to the provisions of the case.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on March 20 reconstituted the Special Investigation Team in the case. The new team is working under the supervision of IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu also, including IPS officer S Rahul. The team consists of AIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DSP Raghuveer Singh and DSP Amarpreet Singh. The previous SIT was formed under the leadership of AIG Balraj Singh.

Also read: Bhagwant Mann reconstitutes SIT in Bikram Majithia drug case