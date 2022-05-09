New Delhi: Despite the fact that the level of violence has declined considerably in the Northeast, the military takeover in Myanmar and renewed Chinese aid to the insurgents have revived the conflict in the region, a top security expert has warned.

In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Jaideep Saikia, renowned terrorism and security analyst and an expert on the Northeast said that Indian insurgent groups suddenly got a renewed fillip as a result of China's re-entry into the crisis.

"After the Galwan valley humiliation in 2020, the Chinese understood that they can't overtake India in the eastern sector. And that is why they are opening a proxy theatre all over the Northeast," said Saikia who has been associated with the government of India and Assam government in security advisory capacities. Saikia also had a stint as an expert of Northeast India in the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

"Very important leaders of Northeast rebels primarily of the Ulfa-Independent and Manipur's PLA like Paresh Barua and Manohar Manohar Mayum are sheltering in places like Yunnan (China) from where they direct operations against the security forces and in times to come perhaps against civilians as was in the case in late 1990s and mid 2000s," said Saikia who has worked with the current National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He highlighted that in their quest to get a safe zone to operate their movement, the Maoists are also trying to develop a red corridor from central India via the Northeast all the way to China. Referring to the arrest of top Maoist leader Arup Kumar Bhattacharjee from Silchar in Assam, Saikia said that his main objective was to create a red corridor from central India to China via the Northeast.

"Despite the fact that India has friendly relations with Bangladesh, arms from Yunnan are transported to Chittagong port and from there they reach Sherpur and then to West Garo Hills and finally Assam," said Saikia. Since Maoists have their link with local insurgent groups, at least 50 percent of the armaments are taken away by the Maoists, he said.

"Indian insurgent groups are working as an arms conduit for the Maoists of central India," Saikia said. Talking about the recent seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition as well as contraband from Mizoram and other places of the Northeast, Saikia said that the origin of all these was Yunnan. "PLA is actually trying to sell away their surplus small arms to the Indian insurgents or whoever is willing to buy, including the Maoists. The recent seizures in Northeast, whether it is arms or contraband or drugs, are actually meant for the rest of India," said Saikia.

