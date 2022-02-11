Binewal (Punjab): Campaigning for Punjab Assembly elections on February 20 has reached its peak in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur specially visited Binewal village in Garhshankar to campaign for Nimisha Mehta.

He was accompanied by senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP workers from the Garhshankar constituency, and a large number of locals. On the occasion, Thakur said that for the prosperity and progress of Punjab it was very important to have a double engine government in Punjab. He said that even in the hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh basic amenities have been provided to the people, but the tragedy of the Garhshankar constituency has been that the governments from time to time have not taken up the matter.

“To bring Punjab out of darkness and on the path of development, it is necessary to bring the government of BJP coalition to power. Just as Modi government is needed in the country, a BJP coalition government in Punjab is the need of the hour,” he said.

Thakur further said that Himachal and Punjab were the same before, and despite the geographical division, there still exists mutual brotherhood among the people. While Congress promotes regionalism in terms of development, BJP believes in developing villages like cities, he added.

On this occasion, he said that the district adjoining the past area of ​​Halqa Garhshankar was being set up on a large scale shortly due to which employment would be provided to the people of Halqa Garhshankar. He also said that it was unfortunate to stop the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it slowed down the pace of progress of Punjab and seeing the huge enthusiasm among the people, it has been proved that BJP is winning the constituency from Garhshankar with a big lead.