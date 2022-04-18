New Delhi: A family in Delhi Monday alleged that police have wrongly detained their 'physically disabled' kin in the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence case. The family of Sheikh Hamid, 32, had assembled outside the Jahangirpuri police station questioning the police move.

"He is handicapped and cannot walk properly but the police detained him without any reason," the family said even as they were carrying Hamid's medical documents. Hamid, who collects trash and scrap, was, according to his family, trying to pick up the trash he had collected as the police warned that they remove it. "They (police) pounced on him and took him away like he was some animal," one of the family members said.

So far, at least 23 people, including two minors, have been detained in the violence that erupted during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. Among them are Suraj (21), Neeraj (19), Suken (45), Suresh (43), and Sujit Sarkar (38), all from a same family. The five were part of the procession when the violence in Jahangirpuri broke out.

The kin of the five said they had been organizing the procession for a long time. "Every time the procession used to be peaceful, the procession was taken out with brotherhood, but this time no one knows what happened and why the riots broke out. We can get justice only from the Modi government. The way the stone-pelting took place during the procession, we can how the Hindus are in danger," said one of the family members.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

