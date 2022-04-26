New Delhi: An independent Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA) based on their 'fact finding' report on the Jahangirpuri communal violence of April 16 has claimed that the incident was "not just a clash between two groups but a pre-planned attack on the religious procession". Eight policemen were among several people injured in the incident.

The five-member committee formed by the GIA comprised three women professors, an entrepreneur and was led by Supreme Court advocate and social activist Monika Arora. The committee made its report public on Monday and will also submit its report to the Home Ministry, Delhi Police and other concerned bodies.

Addressing the media while releasing the report, the committee claimed that the religious procession on March 16 was "peaceful and disciplined, however when the procession reached Kushal Cinema Chowk C Block in Jahangirpuri, a group of people led by Ansar threatened some volunteers that if the procession passed through the Masjid area, there will be consequences".

"As the Shobha Yatra proceeded and reached the corner, stone-pelting from rooftops started and 30-40 men carrying swords, rods and lathis attacked the yatra," the GIA claimed. The committee also presented eyewitness accounts of some of the victims who suffered injuries after being attacked. Umashankar, 28 an RSS worker and VHP member who was attacked with a sword suffered injuries on neck and legs.

"I was the one who identified Ansar, he was leading the group of attackers. Even women were pelting stones and bottles at us. Police rescued me and took me to the hospital otherwise they would have killed me," said Umashankar who is still recovering from the injuries. Umashankar was leading the Shobha Yatra. Another victim Suresh Sarkar who was participating in the procession said that they had "no intention to engage in an altercation". "Our children were also participating in the Shobha Yatra," he said.

"If we had any such intention to engage in violence why would we take our children with us? The yatra is taken out every year and this time they had planned this attack. Not only did they attack us but also damaged the Hanuman idol which was being carried on a rath," Suresh claimed. The committee members said that they met the victims, their families and also the people from the other community. The committee also talked to the local shopkeepers and the general public to get the details about the incident.

"There is a pattern in the attacks which were carried out in several states during Ram Navmi procession and on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri. This is not just an attack on a procession but an attack on the Constitution of India," said Monika Arora, Convener GIA. Arora also said that the group had informed about the date, time and route of the procession in writing and "there was no question that it was without permission".

The written intimation was submitted to Jahangirpuri and Mahendra Park police stations. The group has also raised the issue of "illegal immigrants settling in the area and encroachment on acres of government land by scrap business being run by the illegal immigrants". GIA has suggested that "the issue of illegal immigrants be taken seriously and appropriate action should be taken against it". The committee has also demanded that victims should be duly compensated.

