New Delhi: A district and sessions judge here on Friday assigned the Jahangirpuri violence case to a sessions court in Rohini, which will hear the arguments on framing of charges on September 23. The case was assigned to the court of additional sessions judge Smita Garg. Earlier, on August 18, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh sent the case to the district and sessions judge, noting that the offences arrayed by the prosecution were punishable by more than seven-year jail terms, and, therefore, not triable by a magisterial court.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, 2022, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. (PTI)