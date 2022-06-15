Hyderabad: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev would launch 'Green India Challenge 5.0', the green drive initiated by ruling TRS MP J Santosh Kumar, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on June 16. Jaggi Vasudev's global bike campaign to raise awareness on his 'Save Soil' movement would reach the state capital on June 15 and he would launch the fifth edition of the 'Green India' challenge at Gollur Urban Forest near here on June 16, a release said on Tuesday.

The spiritual guru would plant some saplings on the occasion in the presence of Santosh Kumar and others.Telangana Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and many other dignitaries are expected to attend the event. As many as 10,000 saplings would be planted on the occasion by those following the 'Green India Challenge' and the admirers of Jaggi Vasudev.

The event would be organised by the Telangana forest department along with 'Green India Challenge'. Santosh Kumar began the 'Green India' movement in 2018 after being inspired by the state government's plantation drive 'Harita Haram', a brainchild of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, it said.

The 'Green India Challenge' involves one person planting three saplings and urging three others to take up planting trees. The 'Challenge' has successfully organised several initiatives like planting crores of saplings, conservation and promoting greenery by adopting forest areas, the release said. (PTI)