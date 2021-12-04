Ahmedabad: Congress leader Jagdish Thakor has been appointed as Gujarat Congress president by the Congress High Command on Thursday.

In Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party has largely been banking on Patidars and Savarna community. Congress, on the other hand, is now seemingly bolstering its ranks in the OBC community.

Thakor, who is a resident of Ahmedabad, has previously been a member of the Lok Sabha from the Patan constituency. He has also been a two-time MLA. He served as vice president of Congress and has been with the party since 1973.

Also read: Singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress and meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Upon returning from Delhi to Ahmedabad airport, the leader was greeted by Congress workers.

Thakor said that the party high command has put its trust in him, which he will keep by strengthening the Congress in Gujarat.

He further said that he wishes to work together with all Congressmen.

Alongside Thakor, Sukhram Rathva has also been elected as the Leader of Opposition.

Also read: Gujarat Kankaria Carnival called off amid Omicron fear

The decision to appoint Thakor and Rathva respectively as president of Gujarat Congress and Leader of Opposition has been taken nearly six months after the resignation of Amit Chadva as GPCC chief and Paresh Dhanani as opposition leader.