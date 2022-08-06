New Delhi: NDA candidate and former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the new Vice-President of India on Saturday. Dhankhar, 71, sailed through the polls with BJP support alone leaving his opponent Margaret Alva, 80, at a distant second. The electoral college for vice presidential polls comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390, who backed Dhankhar cementing his win. The counting of votes for the vice presidential election began on Saturday evening after the members of Parliament cast their ballots. The counting started at 6 pm under the supervision of the Lok Sabha Secretary General, who is the returning officer for the poll. As many as 725 MPs voted in the election, polling for which started at 10 am and ended at 5 pm.

All members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated ones, are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election. With the ruling BJP having an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and 91 members in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar has a clear edge over his rival. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to vote, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived in a wheelchair and needed support to stand up and cast his vote.

Also read: M Venkaiah Naidu urges scientists to come up with innovations to solve farmers' woes

The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. In the Vice President election, a candidate must secure at least 393 votes out of 788, which is the combined strength of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Dhankhar was born on May 18, 1951, in Kithana, a small village in Rajasthan. He is married to Sudesh Dhankhar and they have a daughter. He graduated with honours in physics from Maharaja's College in Jaipur and an LLB degree from Jaipur University in 1978-79. Before that he had schooled at Sainik School, Chittorgarh on a full merit scholarship after his primary education from the government school at village Kithana in Jhunjhunu.

A lawyer by profession, Dhankhar forayed into politics in 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan that same year, and became a Union Minister in 1990. Dhankhar, who practiced in Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court, was designated a senior advocate in 1990, the same year he became a Union minister. He was also a member of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha from 1993 to 1998 representing Kishangarh constituency.

The lawyer-turned politician was appointed the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has since had a tumultuous relationship with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. The TMC leadership has often accused him of acting as an "agent of the BJP", while the saffron party in the state looked upon him as an "upholder of constitutional norms".