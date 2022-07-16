New Delhi: Ruling BJP announced Jagdeep Dhankhar, the West Bengal Governor as its pick for the Vice President race on Saturday. The candidate choice was finalised in the saffron party's parliamentary board meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party headquarters.

Dhankhar is serving as the Governor of West Bengal since July 30, 2019. He is an advocate at the Supreme Court of India, and was a member of Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1991.