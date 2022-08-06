New Delhi: Polling for the Vice Presidential Elections 2022 started off at 10 am on Saturday. While Jagdeep Dhankhar is the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling NDA, the opposition has chosen Margaret Alva as its candidate for the post.

Polling for the Vice-Presidential election started from 10 am to 5 pm and the ballots will be counted immediately after that. The returning officer will announce the name of the next vice president by late evening. With the ruling BJP having an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and 91 members in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar has a clear edge over his rival.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to vote on Saturday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived in a wheelchair and needed support to stand up and cast his vote. Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, Commerce Minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, BJP chief whip Rakesh Singh were among those who have voted for the Vice President so far.

Members of both the Houses of the Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as nominated members, are eligible to vote in the Vice Presidential poll. The electoral college in the Vice Presidential election comprises a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament, of which there are eight vacancies in the Upper House. Hence, 780 MPs are eligible to cast their ballot in this election..

The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. In the Vice President election, a candidate must secure at least 393 votes out of 788, which is the combined strength of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (With Agency inputs)