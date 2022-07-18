New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDA's Vice Presidential candidate filed his nomination on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders. The BJP named the former West Bengal Governor as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate on Saturday.

Earlier, BJP president J P Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan-putra" (son of farmer) who, he said, established himself as a "people's governor". Dhankar was a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background.

Dhankhar's election as vice president is almost a certainty as the BJP has a majority in the electoral college comprising members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties unanimously selected former Governor and former union minister Margaret Alva as their joint Vice Presidential candidate to contest against NDA’s Dhankar in the August 6 vice presidential elections.