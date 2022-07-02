Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): Bastar police on Friday claimed to have achieved a breakthrough by arresting nine members of a gang involved in supplying explosives to CPI (Maoist) rebels. A huge haul of explosives, a Bolero vehicle, and a motorcycle were also recovered from their possession. The suppliers were planning to hand over explosive substances to ultras in the Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking about the huge haul of explosive substances as well as the arrests, Kaislur SDPO Aishwarya Chandrakar said, "We received information through informers that the gang members were planning to hand over explosives to Naxalites in Kaklur area in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. A police team was constituted and sent to the area to arrest the accused. The accused were nabbed during a search operation carried out at a check-post."

Shedding more light on seizures, police officer Chandrakar said, "The members of the gang were planning to hand over the consignment of explosives to Naxalites in the Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur. The nine persons were arrested on Kaklur-Bastanaar Road while handing over explosive substances to the ultras. After their arrest, they were sent to jail in judicial custody."

Nine Booster of 83 mm, two bundles of wire, thirteen detonators, 3.5 metre safety fuse, axle wire attached to detonator; Bolero vehicle, one bike, seven cellphones, and Rs 15,000 cash were recovered from their possession, said Chandrakar.