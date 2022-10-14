Ajmer: Rajasthan Brahmin Mahasabha President Pandit Sudama Sharma reacting to the death of the 90-year-old priest, who tried to immolate himself, has demanded strict action against the accused. Sharma had put forward demands for safeguarding Brahmin society in the wake of the atrocities met by priest Govind Narayan Sharma. He further stated that the body of the priest will not be cremated until justice is served.

For the uninitiated, 90-year-old priest of Jagannath temple of Agrawal Samaj located in Rishi Ghati Govind Narayan Sharma succumbed late Thursday evening. He had tried to self-immolate on October 11 due to harassment and he died while undergoing treatment in JLN hospital. The priest had left behind a suicide note accusing Narendra Didwania, Pramod Didwania, Ritesh Kandoi and Sushil Kandoi, members of the temple trust, and president of Agrawal Panchayat Marwari, of torture and harassment.

Along with this, the priest had also accused the police of non-cooperation. The police had ignored the complaint of the priest due to pressure from miscreants. He protested the bullying of the members of the trust and lodged a complaint with the in-charge of the Ganj police station Dharamvir Singh and ASI Baldev Chaudhary, but to no avail.

As soon as the news of the priest's death spread, enraged members of the Brahmin community started protesting outside the Kaiserbagh police post. The matter calmed down after the SDM reached the spot. The people of the Brahmin community have demanded strict action against the police officers, who ignored the complaint of the priest at the Ganj police station.

The Brahmin society also alleged that the family members or any member of the society are not allowed to visit him in the ICU. Sudama Sharma, president of the Rajasthan Brahmin Mahasabha, confirmed the death of priest Govind Narayan Sharma though police and officials evaded till late in the night to officially confirm his death fearing protests. The Police registered a case against four members of the trust named in the suicide note purportedly left by the priest.

Rajasthan State Vipra Welfare Board President Mahesh Sharma has sent a letter to District Collector Anshdeep demanding action against the four members of the temple trust. Along with this, it has also been urged to provide adequate security and financial assistance to the victim's family as compensation.

