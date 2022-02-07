Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Sri Ramanujacharya millennium celebrations held at Muchhinthal near Shamshabad, Hyderabad, Telangana on Monday.

The CM congratulated Chinna Jiyar Swamy for organizing the event which, he said, spread equality in society, and said these types of programmes should be taken further. "Samatamurthy, 'Statue of Equality', has been founded to convey the message that all are equal. It stands as an inspiration to future generations," he said.

After the function, Spiritualist Jupally Rameshwara Rao presented a statue of Ramanujacharya to Reddy. Later, he visited the 216 feet tall Samathamurthy statue. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad has been confirmed. Shah will visit the 'Statue of Equality' at on Tuesday. He will reach Shamshabad Airport at 4.40 pm, from where he will reach Muchhinthal by road. Shah is set to visit 108 Divya Deshas (Vishnu Temples) in Sriramnagar(Muchhinthal) and participate in pujas.

The millennium celebrations of Jagadguru Ramanujacharya are going on spiritually and grandly on the sixth day, with crowds thronging to Sriramanagaram to visit the 'Statue of Equality' and 108 divya deshas.