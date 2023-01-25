Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has come out in support of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. The seer from Bageshwar had earlier raked up a storm with his 'Hindu nation' comment. As per reports, he had said during a public meeting that he promises to give people a Hindu nation if he receives their support.

"The allegations leveled against Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham were totally baseless. It was being done to create animosity. The FIR lodged against him is wrong," Jagadguru Rambhadracharya said in a conversation with ETV Bharat, adding that what he was doing was not superstition but making the Hindus self-aware. The manner in which questions are being raised against him is 'totally wrong,' he said. Those people who do good work were bound to face such onslaughts, hence questions are being raised against him, he added.

When asked why he supports the BJP, the seer said, "I support anybody who does good work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing good work, so I appreciate him. Earlier, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was doing good work. He brought computers into the country. I loved him too."

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, in the conversation, also advocated for a united India. He wishes to see Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir be part of India because he believes, that it is an integral part of India. When asked about Digvijay Singh, the seer described the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister's mind to be corrupt.