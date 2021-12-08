New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Central Delhi on Wednesday in connection with the money-laundering probe lodged against multimillionaire alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

She will be recording her statement as a witness in the case. Fernandez had been questioned by the ED, in this case, earlier also. The actor will have to face as many as 50 questions in this regard, according to sources.

The questioning will happen at the MTNL building in Central Delhi where ED has an office. A woman official along with five others will record her statement.

Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai airport by the immigration authorities on December 5 while she was on her way to Delhi. The authorities were acting on a Look Out Circular (LoC) issued by the ED against her as it feared that she might flee the country. She was later quizzed at the Mumbai airport for hours and then allowed to go.

On Monday (December 6), the ED once again sent her summons to join the ongoing probe.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Saturday (December 4) filed a charge sheet under the PMLA Act naming a few Bollywood actors, including Fernandez, as witnesses. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet and had asked the agency to supply the charge sheet copy to all the accused.

Though the next date in the charge sheet matter is December 13, ED officials are tight-lipped over the matter.

Apart from Jacqueline, another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi had also recorded her statement as a witness in the case.