Jabalpur: Rajesh Maldar, a native of Bihar, came to Jabalpur a decade ago in search of better job prospects, but today is found strolling a hand rickshaw carrying one of his children on his shoulders, while the other sits in the rickshaw. Being a single parent, he is forced to take the children with him while ferrying passengers in the town as he has no place to safely leave his child. He lives on the side of a road on the footpath.

Maldar had a love marriage and used to live on the footpath with his wife and two children before she eloped with a truck driver. After which, the sole responsibility of the child fell on his shoulders. Since then Rajesh has been taking care of both his children.

Raising a family in today's times is not easy, especially for the poor. He wants to send his kids to school, but it is a far-off dream for someone who is struggling to even arrange for two-quarter meals. Maldar does not even have a roof over his head.

Rajesh wanders around the city looking for passengers and manages to steer the rickshaw with one hand while carrying his younger kid in his left arm. He hopes that the government will come to his aid.