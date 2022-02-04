Jabalpur: The robber bride and her gang, who married a youth, resident of Bhimgarh in Jabalpur under Chhapara police station of Seoni, have been caught by the police. The accused bride has done about 6 marriages so far. Which is under investigation. The four members of the gang were arrested by the Omati police.

Tainted bride, Renu Patel, posing as an orphan, married Dashrath Patel in the Shiva temple of the court campus. When the bridegroom Dashrath was taking the bride home by bike, on the way she said that I am having trouble sitting. As Dashrath stopped the bike, she ran away with her lover Bhagchand’s bike coming from behind and took away jewelry and cash along with her.

According to Omati police station in-charge Baghel, the marriage of Dashrath Patel, resident of Chhapara Bhimgarh, Seoni, was fixed with Renu Ahirwar alias Renu Patel alias Urmila Rajput, resident of Dhanwantri Nagar in Jabalpur.

Renu’s fake relatives were her alleged uncle Amar Singh Patel resident of Sanjeevani Nagar and aunt Archana Burman resident of Nehru Nagar Medical College Gadha. The thugs told them that Renu was an orphan and they have brought her up from childhood. At the same time, Dashrath does farming besides driving a school van in Seoni.

According to the police information, the thug gang said that the marriage will take place in the court instead of the temple. He agreed to get married. After the escape of the bride, the victim’s family raised an alarm by grabbing the alleged aunt Archana of the bride, after which they brought her to the Omati police station. During interrogation, it was found that Archana Patel’s real name is Archana Burman, while Renu Patel’s name is Urmila Ahirwar.

Based on the information shared by the accused, the Omati police also took Urmila into custody. Her lover Bhagchand Kori was also arrested. The absconding accused Amar Singh was arrested by the police and Rs 30,000 cash was confiscated from the accused and he told that he has already spent Rs 5000. The family members of the groom had given jewelry worth about Rs 2.5 lakh to Renu before marriage.

After interrogating the accused, after getting married, Renu alias Urmila, becomes a bride, escapes with valuables. During the interrogation by the Omati police, the accused said that "they have carried out similar incidents not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in Rajasthan." Police are also interrogating the other two accused Bhagchand Kori and Amar Singh."