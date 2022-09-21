Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur police on Monday arrested the former president of Madhya Pradesh Wushu Federation and coach, Manoj Gupta, on charges of dowry demand and unnatural sex. The accused was evading arrest even after the filing of the case by his wife. The arrests were made in the Sanjeevani Nagar police station area of the city.

The accused was on the run since his wife lodged an FIR against him. He has been accused of sexually abusing one of his students in the past as well. In another case, he and his accomplices had abused a patient's family at the Triveni Hospital in Wright Town here, though he was not arrested for it.

Acting on a tip-off about Manoj Gupta's presence in Sanjeevani Nagar's locality, the police swung into action and arrested him on Monday. Police officer Pratistha Rathore said, "An FIR was registered against Manoj Gupta under Section 498 (A) of the IPC, and thereafter Section 377 was also added to the case. The accused was the former president of Madhya Pradesh Wushu Sangh. He was evading arrest since the registration of the case."