Jabalpur: The son of an MLA in Madhya Pradesh committed suicide on Thursday at Jabalpur by shooting himself with his father’s licensed revolver. The police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by him in which no one has been blamed by the youth.

Vaibhav Yadav, 17, shot himself with his father, Sanjay Yadav’s revolver at their residence in the Gorakhpur area in Jabalpur town at around 4 pm on Thursday. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Sanjay Yadav is the Congress MLA from Bargi Assembly segment, a constituency located in the rural area of Jabalpur district.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna said that no one has been blamed for the suicide and neither has the victim mentioned any specific reason for committing suicide in his suicide note.

The youth had also contacted some of his friends and sent them messages before committing suicide in which he had thanked them for being around. The victim has an elder brother who is 23-years-old. The victim was a student of Class XII. Family members said that the shooting took place inside a washroom.