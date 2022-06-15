Jabalpur: A case was lodged against a housemaid, Rajni Choudhary at the Madhotal police station of Star City of Vijay Nagar police station area of Jabalpur for allegedly thrashing a two-year-old on Tuesday. The police have arrested the maid and registered a case against her. Mukesh Vishwakarma and his wife had hired a maid to take care of their two-year-old child while both of them are at work. The couple noticed deterioration in their child's health and decided to install a CCTV camera in the house.

The couple thereby discovered that the maid has been beating their child mercilessly. They also realised that the perpetrator would deprive the child of his food by eating it herself at the first chance.

Jabalpur Maid Cruelty: Woman arrested for physically abusing two-year-old



In this heart-wrenching video of the maid's cruelty, it can be seen that she would slap the hungry, innocent child and punch its back and stomach, sometimes grab the child's hair and drag it, while locking him in the bathroom the other times. When the couple confronted her, the maid threatened that if she was fired, she would implicate the entire family under the STSC Act.

The couple went ahead and lodged a complaint against her anyway. When the police reached Rajni's house to arrest her, she tried to flee the spot, but the police surrounded her and caught her. After her arrest, she was also produced in court and kept in police custody for some time. The child has been receiving the required treatment, while the investigation into the matter continues.