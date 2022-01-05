Jabalpur: Around 22 Sahara field workers of Patharia block located in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh have approached the High Court demanding their money back from the Sahara Parabanking Company owned by Subroto Rai. On Wednesday, a single bench of the High Court heard the case in the matter and has given notice to the Central Government, State Government, Subrata Roy and the Zonal Office to file a response over the matter within 4 weeks.

The Sahara Parabanking Company in the Jabalpur area reportedly did not return crores of rupees attributed to thousands of people who had invested in the company. The company allegedly took money from the people and promised to return it with interest. The company had reportedly procured a deposit of around Rs 13 crore from the Patharia block of Damoh district. By 2017, the company stopped giving back the deposits with interest.

Consequently, the distressed people who had invested in the company lodged a complaint, first at the district level, then at the state level, but to no avail. The complainants, therefore, took this matter to the High Court.

The hearing against Subroto Rai and his para banking company was heard by the High Court headed by Justice Vishal Dhakad.