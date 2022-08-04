Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): Narcotic substances and cash amounting to nearly Rs 2 crore were recovered from Udhampur by Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said on Thursday. According to the police, two persons were caught with about 250 gms of heroin and cash in the late hours of Wednesday.

“At about 2230 hours patrolling party of the police station, Udhampur which was on patrolling duty near the Gole mela patrol pump noticed two persons moving in a suspicious manner. On seeing the police party, both persons ran towards the main road. One person while on the run was knocked down by an unknown vehicle and said person got seriously injured. The police party on duty immediately shifted the injured person to District Hospital from where he was referred to GMC Jammu. During treatment, he succumbed to his injuries,” said the police.

He was identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed hailing from Kupwara while his accomplice who was nabbed was identified as Jagtar Singh who hails from Punjab. “After a thorough search of his vehicle heroin approximately 250 gm of heroin was found along with huge cash amounting to Rs 1,91,34,030 of different denominations was recovered,” said the police.

The police have registered a case in the matter under relevant sections and initiated an investigation. According to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that both persons were involved in the narco trade. A detailed investigation into the case is underway. ANI