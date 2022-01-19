Delhi: Responding to a reporter's question on Wednesday over BJP National president JP Nadda tweeting a photo with their UP allies (Nishad Party and Apna Dal) for assembly elections which has no mention of JDU, RCP Singh said, "Even in 2017 Bihar assembly elections we were not the part of the alliance but later joined hands. Our talks are going on, once everything is finalized, our party will be included in his Tweet pic as well," says Singh sounding hopeful.

Union Minister and senior JDU leader RCP Singh said that JDU wants to fight the UP assembly elections in alliance with BJP. "I was authorized by JDU for making an alliance with BJP and still I am in talks with top BJP leaders. Talks are going on in a positive atmosphere and soon distribution of seats will be done," claimed RCP Singh.

While JDU national president and MP Lalan Singh said that yesterday a meeting of UP JDU office-bearers was held in Lucknow in which UP election in-charge and national general secretary KC Tyagi has handed me a list of 51 candidates. However, RCP Singh says that he is in talks with BJP leaders for alliance and seat-sharing, so we will wait a little longer.

Further, he said "If we don't have an alliance with BJP in UP, then we have authorized UP JDU President Anoop Patel and KC Tyagi to announce our candidates in a phased manner. Apart from this, we had also shared the details of our 30 candidates and their seats with BJP over which we want to contest in the alliance."

During the meeting held in JDU's central office in Delhi today over seat distribution for UP elections, National President Lalan Singh, Union Minister RCP Singh, National Principal General Secretary, and UP in-charge KC Tyagi, UP JDU President Anoop Patel, and some other senior leaders remained present.

