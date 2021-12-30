Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department has recently commissioned the first Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) in Pulwama's Lassipora area which has given a boost to electricity supply.

According to officials, it is the first GIS of Jammu and Kashmir Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL) which has been commissioned in Union Territory recently and started working.

Locals in Pulwama lauded this step taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration as it will solve their long-pending demand for power during the winter season in the Kashmir valley.

Speaking to the media, Ishfaq Ahmad, a local resident of Pulwama said, "This GIS is very beneficial for us. It will resolve the power crisis issues in the Kashmir valley. I am very much thankful to the government for this step."

"Power transmission line has improved here after this GIS started working. There have been a lot of power cuts in Kashmir during the Winter season, but this problem has also been resolved now. It will be beneficial for all, especially children because they need to take online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said another local resident, Tahir Abdullah.

Gulzar Ahmad, Junior Engineer and in charge of Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department said, "This GIS has a lot of advantages like it has zero maintenance for five years. The power crisis has reduced to almost 90 percent. For now, this gr4id is only 50 percent loaded."

