Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): A policeman was injured after terrorists fired at him in the Amishijipora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, informed Kashmir Zone Police.

"Terrorists fired upon ASI Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of #Shopian. He has been referred to Srinagar hospital. Area has been #cordoned. Case registered and investigation started", Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to the police, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shabir Ahmad was coming back from a mosque after prayers in his native place when the terrorists fired at him. A case has been registered into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Army and police have cordoned off the entire area.

"Terrorists fired upon ASI Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from the mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of Shopian. He has been referred to Srinagar hospital. The area has been cordoned. Case registered and investigation started," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.