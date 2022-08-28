Srinagar: Ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket clash, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday "advised" journalists to not fall prey to sensationalism and verify from authorities sensitive news or videos that have potential of creating a law and order situation. "Sporting events are a test of dedication, sportsmanship and work ethics of the participating teams. And such events are enjoyed by millions across the world," Srinagar police said in an advisory issued here.

Due to the attention such events garner, it has been noticed that some journalists have in the past, without verifying from authorities, posted old sensational videos/pictures during and after sporting events between India and its neighbour, the advisory read. The police requested that the media fraternity should not fall prey to such sensationalism and should please verify all such sensitive news/videos/pictures, which have potential of creating law and order situations, from the authorities first.

"In order to curb the menace of fake news that can lead to law and order , the social media cell of Srinagar Police will be monitoring all social media platforms," it said. (PTI)