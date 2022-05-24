Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with security forces, busted a terror module of the proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Awantipora by arresting eight terrorist associates, police said on Tuesday. Incriminating materials including ammunition were recovered from their possession.

As per the police statement, the arrested eight terrorist associates have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Fayaz Ahmad Rather, Shabir Ahmad Rather, Mohd Latief Rather, Sheeraz Ahmad Mir, and Waseem Ahmad Bhat.

The preliminary investigation, the police said, revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ammunition to two active terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit JeM namely Asif Sheikh and Ajaz Bhat. In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation is in progress.