Budgam (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said it arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant of Memander Shopian at Chadoora Budgam. Police in Budgam also recovered arms, ammunition, a pistol, two magazines and other incriminating materials from his possession.

Acting on a specific information regarding the presence of a militant in the area, police along with 53RR and 181Bn CRPF launched a search operation in Gamander area of Chadoora Budgam early in the morning.

During the search operation, the active militant affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested. He has been identified as Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo son of Ghulam Mohammad Naikoo, a resident of Memandar Shopian.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 06/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation has been initiated.

