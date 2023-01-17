Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over an appointment letter to the wife of Puran Krishan Bhat, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Bhat was killed on October 15 last year outside his ancestral house at the Chowdhary Gund area in Shopian while he was out in his orchards.

"We stand with the family of late Puran Krishan Ji and committed for their well-being in the future," the LG said. The family members of Bhat were also present at the Raj Bhawan.