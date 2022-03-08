Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): The Security forces have arrested a militant associate affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday. The police recovered one AK 56 riffle along with magazine and 30 live rounds.

As per a police spokesman from Sopore Police, the accused identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani S/O Ghulam Muhammad, a resident of Check Seri Pattan was apprehended in Nadihal area of sub division Rafiabad by a joint team of Sopore police, 32 RR and 92 BN CRPF during a search operation “on the basis of specific information regarding the movement of ANEs (anti-national elements)”.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 16/2022 U/S 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 38 UA(P) Act stands registered in Police Station Panzalla and investigation has been taken up, it added.