Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday appointed an acid attack victim as a standing counsel for the Srinagar district, an official spokesman said here. Advocate Sehar Nazir, an acid attack victim, has been appointed as standing counsel for the Srinagar district, he said. The spokesman said an order in this regard was issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

An order vide No. 2156-JK (LD) of 2022 issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, in this regard reads, “In a significant move towards ensuring empowerment of victims of crime against women and providing equal opportunities of growth, rehabilitation and development to an acid attack victim and carving out a respectable place in society, the government has appointed Sehar Nazir, advocate, an acid attack victim, as Standing Counsel for defending government cases before Subordinate Courts at Srinagar," the order read.

Also Read: Anam Nasir from Jammu and Kashmir gaining fame with her rapping

(With agency inputs)